Kenya eyes expanded trade partnership with U.S. – Mudavadi

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic and strategic ties with the United States. Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, called for expanded cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and security.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Mudavadi stated that Kenya and the United States share a longstanding partnership based on democratic values, the rule of law, respect for human rights, security cooperation, and mutually beneficial economic relations.

“These shared values continue to strengthen the Kenya-U.S. mutually beneficial cooperation,” he remarked.

Mudavadi conveyed President William Ruto’s goodwill to U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the anniversary as a significant milestone in America’s democratic journey.

“I convey warm wishes and goodwill from His Excellency President William Ruto to President Donald Trump as the United States commemorates its historic journey of independence and sovereignty,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that Kenya is eager to build on the strong bilateral relationship by expanding trade and investment, especially as the United States reorients its engagement with Africa towards commerce rather than traditional development assistance.

“It is encouraging that the United States is redefining its commercial diplomacy with Africa, from one based on aid and dependency to one anchored in trade, investment, and mutually beneficial partnership,” he stated.

Mudavadi welcomed ongoing discussions on a Kenya-U.S. bilateral trade agreement, expressing that its conclusion would unlock greater commercial opportunities for businesses in both countries.

“In light of this, Kenya looks forward to the timely conclusion of the dialogue on the bilateral trade agreement with the United States,” he said.

He also encouraged more American companies to invest in Kenya, citing opportunities in manufacturing, renewable energy, digital technology, the creative economy, research, and innovation.

“As countries navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, immense opportunities continue to deepen bilateral relations. We need to continue promoting trade and investment, including encouraging American private companies to choose Kenya as their preferred investment destination,” he added.

Mudavadi observed that diplomatic engagement between Nairobi and Washington continues to gain momentum through high-level exchanges and strategic cooperation.

“Our relations with the United States continue to be strengthened through high-level visits and engagements, including the visit by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and U.S. participation at the Our Ocean Conference. We now look forward to the Fourth Kenya-U.S. Bilateral Strategic Dialogue,” he said.

Regarding governance, Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to credible democratic processes ahead of the 2027 General Election. He noted that the government has increased funding for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to support Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration and voter education.

“The electoral body has engaged in Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration and voter education to ensure a credible and inclusive election,” he said, adding that particular focus is being placed on registering young people and residents of remote areas.

Reflecting on the two countries’ democratic journeys, Mudavadi stated that Kenya continues to strengthen its institutions 62 years after independence, drawing valuable lessons from the United States’ 250-year history of democratic governance.

“Kenya values the opportunity for shared learning to advance national development and the democratic journey,” he remarked.

On regional and international affairs, Mudavadi welcomed global efforts to resolve conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, while calling for stronger international support for African Union-led peace initiatives.

He emphasised that ending conflicts and humanitarian crises across the continent would be essential for advancing Africa’s stability, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also thanked the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, led by Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, for its continued commitment to strengthening Kenya-U.S. relations and for hosting the anniversary celebrations.