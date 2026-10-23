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Coca-Cola spends Ksh 194B on suppliers in COMESA countries

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola's Africa Operating Unit

A new study commissioned by Coca-Cola shows that the company spent a total of Ksh 194 billion ($1.5b) on suppliers in twenty one African countries in 2024.

The study by global consultancy Steward Redqueen shows that the firm spent the amount on the countries making up the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) benefitting industries like sugar production, manufacturing, packaging, and logistics.

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“As this study shows, the Coca-Cola system continues to deliver substantial economic impact in COMESA, creating opportunities through local partnerships, investments, and supply chains,” said Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola’s Africa Operating Unit.

The study further revealed that the Coca-Cola system, incorporating its network of bottlers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers, contributed Ksh 464 billion ($3.6b) to the region’s combined GDP during the period, equivalent to 0.3% of COMESA’s GDP.

Through direct employment and its value chain, the system supported over 458,200 jobs.

“For every direct job created by the Coca-Cola system in COMESA, an additional 28 jobs are supported throughout the regional economy,” added Avellar during the 19th COMESA Business Forum held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

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