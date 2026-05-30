KMPDC probes botched surgery in Trans Nzoia

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has launched investigations into the death of Brian Simiyu following an alleged surgical procedure by a medical practitioner at an unregistered facility.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer David Kariuki confirmed that the council is working with the Trans Nzoia County Government, the National Police Service, and other agencies to secure critical evidence, including clinical records, witness statements, and available footage.

“ We extend our sincere condolences to his family for this profound loss. KMPDC has commenced a formal inquiry into the conduct of the medical practitioner allegedly involved in this incident”, KMPDC boss David Kariuki said in a statement.

Preliminary findings reveal that the procedure was performed in unlicensed, unlabelled, and unregistered premises under conditions entirely unsuitable for medical treatment.

The council assured the public that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any individual or facility found culpable. Potential penalties include suspension, revocation of practising licenses, deregistration, and recommendations for criminal prosecution.

“ KMPDC remains committed to its mandate of protecting the public by regulating the medical profession. We urge all medical practitioners to adhere strictly to their oath of “First do no harm”, ethics, registration and licensing requirements and to practice only within approved facilities that meet minimum safety and quality standards, it advised.

To verify the status of a practitioner, send an SMS to the short code in the format P# followed by the full name of practitioner or P# followed by the registration number of the practitioner.

To verify the licensure of a health facility, send an SMS to 20547 in the format H# followed by full name of facility or H# followed by the registration number of the facility.