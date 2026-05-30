Ngati shines as Kenyans excite at continental UFAK East Karate Championship

The atmosphere inside the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena reached fever pitch on Saturday as Kenya’s karate stars delivered electrifying performances at the Union of African Karate Federations (UFAK) Region East Karate Championships in Nairobi.

At the heart of the spectacle stood David Ngati, whose brilliance lit up the arena as he captured double gold in Senior Men’s Individual Kata and Team Kata, cementing his place among the region’s elite karatekas.

Ngati first dazzled the home crowd in the Individual Kata category, overcoming compatriot Daniel Vaati in a gripping final decided by judges’ flags. Three of the four judges raised their flags in Ngati’s favour after a technically superb performance marked by precision, rhythm, and explosive power.

Moments earlier, Ngati had edged past Bernard Kinachu in an equally tense semifinal encounter, once again winning by a narrow flag margin to secure his place in the final.

The Kenyan star was not done yet.

In the Team Kata event, Ngati teamed up with Vaati and Kinachu for Kenya B in a thrilling final against a formidable Ethiopian side that had earlier knocked out Kenya A. The Kenyan trio produced a synchronized masterpiece, combining sharp movements, balance, and intensity to earn three judges’ flags against Ethiopia’s one and secure Kenya another gold medal. Kenya A settled for bronze.

An emotional Ngati said the victory was redemption after disappointment in Ethiopia during the previous edition of the championships.

“I’m so happy especially with the Kata victory because last time in Ethiopia I lost it. I have been training and aiming to get it and it is my joy that I have made right what went wrong in Ethiopia,” he said.

“I have to keep training hard because my dream is to win gold in the African Games and the World Cup as well.”

Kenya continued to dominate in the women’s categories, with Georgina Kanini leading the charge. Kanini claimed gold in the Female Senior Individual Kata ahead of fellow Kenyan Wambui Mwangi, who took silver.

Kanini later added another gold medal to her growing collection after defeating compatriot Happiness Nyangate 9-6 in the fiercely contested Female Senior Kumite 61kg final.

Madagascar’s Revaconarivo Andhy emerged victorious in the Female Senior 55kg Kumite, edging Kenya’s Anna Bosenera in a close final after previously overpowering Helida Otieno 10-2 in the semifinals.

In the Male Senior 67kg Kumite category, Uganda’s Hidhir Ndikumana narrowly defeated Ethiopian Natanaen Habtamu Taye 4-3 in one of the day’s most thrilling contests.

The cadet categories also produced unforgettable moments.

Ethiopia’s Etsubdick Belay showcased elegance and force to defeat Kenya’s Loley Wambui and secure gold in Cadet Kata. But Wambui responded in spectacular fashion later in the Cadet Open Weight Kumite final, overpowering Belay 5-1 in a bruising encounter that had fans roaring from the stands.

The bout was packed with drama as gumshields flew from heavy exchanges, but Wambui’s relentless attacks proved too much for the Ethiopian, whose solitary point barely reflected the intensity of the contest.

Another Ethiopian triumph came in the Male Cadet 52kg Kumite where Tsagagazeab Gosa defeated Kenya’s Januaries Wambua 5-2. Gosa controlled the fight from the outset with clinical precision in both kicks and punches, leaving the energetic Kenyan chasing the contest for much of the match. Though Wambua rallied late with two quick scores, the comeback came too late as he settled for silver.

In the Female Junior 59kg Kumite final, Kenya’s Flavian Kemunto delivered one of the most dominant performances of the championships, dismantling Gloria Kanini 9-0 to clinch gold.

Kemunto’s aggressive style and technical superiority overwhelmed her opponent as she landed punches and kicks almost at will. Earlier, she had dispatched Janet Washington 5-2 in the semifinals before carrying that momentum into the final.

Throughout the championships, the Nyayo Indoor Arena pulsed with excitement as partisan Kenyan fans erupted at every successful strike and kick by home fighters. The chilly Nairobi weather outside contrasted sharply with the heat inside the arena, where intensity, passion, and fierce competition created a breathtaking spectacle.

For Kenya, the championships were not only a showcase of talent but also a statement of growing regional dominance in karate — led by a determined David Ngati whose golden performances may well signal even greater triumphs on the continental and global stage.