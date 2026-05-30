FootballSports

Liverpool sack head coach Slot and approach Iraola

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Head coach Arne Slot has been sacked by Liverpool after two seasons in charge.

The Dutchman, 47, guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Recently departed Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is the leading contender to replace Slot.

The club have approached the Spaniard to discuss the role.

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Despite still qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Liverpool finished with 60 points – their lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign and 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful,” Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement.

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“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it.”

 

 

 

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