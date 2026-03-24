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KNH lists 480 unclaimed bodies, gives public 7 days to claim

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Kenyatta National Hospital has released a list of 480 unclaimed bodies lying in its mortuary.

According to a public notice issued Tuesday morning, the hospital noted that of the 480 bodies, 102 are adults while 378 are children.

The facility is calling on families to identify and collect the unclaimed bodies within seven days, warning that it will seek court approval to dispose of the remains if they are not collected within the stipulated period in accordance with public health regulations.

https://knh.or.ke/index.php/disposal-of-unclaimed-bodies/

 

 

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