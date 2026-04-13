KNH nurses defy management, down tools

Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital, the country’s largest national referral and teaching hospital, have downed their tools, despite assurances that management is addressing their grievances.

The health workers, who addressed the press, cited poor working conditions, understaffing, non-payment of uniform allowances and arrears, as well as inadequate medical cover, among other concerns.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 12, Acting KNH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe sought to reassure staff, patients, and the public that discussions are ongoing and the issues raised are being addressed.

He explained that the concerns raised largely revolve around remittance timelines and staff welfare.

“The Hospital Management wishes to assure staff, patients, and the public that the issues highlighted primarily relate to remittance timelines for statutory and third-party deductions, as well as broader staff welfare matters”, he said.

“These issues are currently being addressed through the established institutional consultation mechanisms between the Hospital, relevant government agencies, and staff representatives”, he assured.

Lesiyampe further confirmed that staff salaries have been processed and paid up to March 2026, adding that the settlement of statutory and third-party deductions is undertaken through structured remittance arrangements linked to institutional cash-flow cycles and reimbursement processes.

“With regard to pension contributions, the Hospital continues to operate within the established pension administration framework to ensure that both employer and employee obligations are managed in accordance with the applicable arrangements”, he explained.

On the staffing issue, he said a significant number of nurses and other healthcare professionals have already transitioned to Permanent and Pensionable terms, with further discussions ongoing within the appropriate government and institutional frameworks to address the remaining cases.

The management is now calling for continued dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders as efforts continue to address the matters raised in a manner that safeguards both patient care and staff welfare.

“ As the country’s largest national referral and teaching hospital, KNH remains fully committed to the uninterrupted provision of specialized healthcare services to the public. The Hospital Management remains committed to constructive engagement with staff representatives, relevant unions, and government stakeholders to resolve the issues raised through dialogue and established dispute-resolution mechanisms”. He stated.