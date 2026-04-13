Conservation efforts for Oloolua forest in Ngong intensify

Efforts to protect Oloolua Forest in the Ngong area have intensified, with stakeholders fast-tracking plans to fence the forest following rising cases of land invasion and environmental crimes that threaten its future.

Despite its beauty and ecological richness, Oloolua Forest, located in Kajiado North, remains one of the few remaining environmental treasures surrounded by the fast-growing settlements of Karen, Ngong and Rongai.

The forest, covering approximately 1,700 acres, continues to serve as a vital lifeline for residents living within these urban neighbourhoods.

However, for several years now, the forest has suffered extensive destruction ranging from land grabbing and criminal activities to illegal dumping and indiscriminate tree cutting — activities that continue to endanger its fragile ecosystem.

Joint efforts led by the Kenya Forest Service, in collaboration with conservation stakeholders, are now focusing on fencing the forest along a 25-kilometre perimeter.

The move is expected to enhance protection, restore natural vegetation and create opportunities for eco-tourism.

Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho has emphasized that fencing the forest is an urgent step that will help curb encroachment and safeguard its valuable resources.

Fundraising efforts to support the fencing project are expected to culminate on April 25 this year during the Run for Oloolua event, with stakeholders calling on members of the public to participate and support conservation of this critical forest.