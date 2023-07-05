KPLC breaks silence over assault incident

Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) has condemned an alleged assault on one of its employees by a Kitui legislator on Monday.

This comes after Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was captured on video assaulting a KPLC officer in Kitengela who were on a routine surveillance of the power network.

“As an entity that prioritizes the welfare of its staff and the public, we condemn this incident and we wish to categorically state that we do not condone any form of violence, at least not on our staff while on official duty,” KPLC said through a statement.

Explaining what transpired, KPLC said that it was carrying out routine surveillance of the network, to ensure that it is safe and free from any illegal activities that endanger the lives of members of the public.

“While working to weed the network off these illegal and dangerous connections, we regrettably note an emerging trend of violent attacks against our staff. The latest of these incidents happened on Monday, 3rd July 2023 in Kitengela where our staff were attacked by the Kitui East Member of Parliament, Nimrod Mbai,” said KPLC.

The Company said that it will intensify network surveillance and continue to work closely with the National Government Administration Officers and other security agencies to stamp out all illegal activities.