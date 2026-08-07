Foreign Service Academy, UoN convene strategic dialogue on Kenya’s diplomatic footprint

The Kenya Foreign Service Academy (KFSA), in partnership with the University of Nairobi, today convened a high-level policy dialogue to examine how Kenya’s diplomatic footprint can be further optimised to advance national interests in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

Held at the University of Nairobi Towers, the forum brought together policymakers, academics, retired ambassadors, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and members of the wider academic community to deliberate on the future of Kenya’s diplomatic engagement.

Convened under the theme, “Examining Kenya’s Diplomatic Footprint: Aligning Missions with National Priorities in a Changing Global Order,” the dialogue explored the evolution of Kenya’s diplomatic presence since independence and assessed how the country’s network of missions can be strategically aligned with emerging geopolitical, economic and development priorities.

Opening the forum on behalf of the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, Deputy Director General Mustapha Ibrahim emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between government, academia and diplomatic practitioners in shaping an agile and responsive foreign policy. He underscored the critical role of academic institutions in generating evidence-based research that informs policy, strengthens strategic decision-making and prepares the next generation of diplomats.

Delivering the keynote address, retired Ambassador Kipyego Cheluget reflected on the evolution of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint over the past six decades, highlighting the country’s growing influence on regional and global affairs. He observed that Kenya’s diplomatic missions must increasingly be assessed by the value they deliver in advancing economic diplomacy, expanding trade and investment, strengthening diaspora engagement, promoting cultural diplomacy and facilitating knowledge exchange.

Participants observed that while Kenya has significantly expanded its diplomatic presence in recent years, future growth should be guided by clearly defined national priorities. They called for a more strategic approach to identifying new diplomatic missions, particularly in emerging markets and regions offering significant economic and geopolitical opportunities, while ensuring every mission delivers measurable outcomes aligned with Kenya’s development agenda.

The forum further examined the concept of a “fit-for-purpose” diplomatic footprint, advocating for a policy-driven model in which missions are configured according to Kenya’s strategic interests and evolving foreign policy priorities. Participants emphasised that Kenya’s missions abroad should increasingly serve as centres for economic, political, cultural and public diplomacy that directly contribute to national development.

Discussions also highlighted the growing importance of cultural diplomacy in projecting Kenya’s global identity. Participants proposed strengthening the promotion of Kenya’s rich cultural heritage and Kiswahili through dedicated cultural hubs within diplomatic missions as a means of enhancing the country’s soft power and international profile.

Speaking during the forum, Acting Director General of the Kenya Foreign Service Academy, Amb. Patrick Wamoto, underscored the need for Kenya to adopt a forward-looking diplomatic posture capable of responding to an increasingly competitive and technology-driven international landscape.

“The Ministry must continue investing in emerging regions, strengthen strategic partnerships, modernise diplomatic infrastructure, deepen engagement with the diaspora and honorary consuls, and equip our diplomats with the skills required to navigate an increasingly competitive global environment,” said Amb. Wamoto.

Amb. Wamoto reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s foreign policy through strategic partnerships with universities and research institutions across the country. He noted that the Academy will continue advancing the Kenya Foreign Policy Mashinani Initiative by engaging institutions of higher learning to deepen public understanding of Kenya’s diplomacy and demonstrate how the country’s diplomatic missions contribute to safeguarding national interests, expanding economic opportunities and enhancing Kenya’s standing on the global stage.

The dialogue reaffirmed the value of sustained engagement between academia and policymakers in shaping a modern, agile and results-oriented diplomatic service capable of advancing Kenya’s interests in a rapidly changing global order.