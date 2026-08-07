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No payment of salaries outside payroll system, PSC warns

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Heads of human resource management in government ministries have been told to exercise diligence in payroll management to ensure no payment of salaries is done outside the payroll system.

Speaking at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County on Thursday, the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Francis Meja disclosed that the Commission had in its 2024/2025 Values Compliance Report flagged cases of payment of salaries outside the payroll system, adding that a recent special audit by the government also revealed payroll anomalies in 12 state agencies.

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“You are called upon to be diligent in your job and ensure that you don’t just sign off the payroll without ascertaining accuracy and probity of the information,” Meja said.

He was addressing directors of human resource management during a training workshop on institutionalization of values and principles in the public service.

Meja noted that promotion of values in the public service remains a challenge despite the Commission having released 14 annual reports on the status of compliance with values and principles in articles 10 and 232 since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010.

The Chairperson decried what he described as inordinate delays in the implementation of Commission decisions by MDAs, warning that heads of human resource management will be held personally liable for inaction.

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“We have noticed low responsiveness by MDAs when required to submit views during public participation stages of policy formulation, and going forward, we expect robust participation and input especially from HR practitioners who are the key implementers,” Meja said.

Also present was Public Service Principal Secretary Dr Jane Imbunya, PSC commissioners Dr Francis Owino, Dr Irene Asienga and Boya Molu, Economic Planning Director General Dr Masini Ichwara, and Planning Secretary Timothy Gakuo.

 

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