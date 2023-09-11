Kenya to host 6th International Expo at Sarit Center

Over 30 local companies have been selected to showcase their products to international markets with 12 slots allocated freely.

Kenya is set to host the 6th international export from 21-23 rd September, 2023 at Sarit Expo Center.

The event is a partnership between AFRIPEAK EXPO and the Kenya Investment Authority – KENINVEST , Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry -KNCCI .

The three day event will attract investors from across China and Africa.

This comes as Kenya has announced plans to increase its direct foreign investments from China by 10 percent by December this year from the Current 341 million dollars in investment from the Asian nation .

speaking during the media briefing, The managing Director of Kenya Investment Authority Ms June Chepkemei said the upcoming Kenya International Industrial Expo slated for the 21st to 23rd of this month at Sarit Center will provides Kenya the opportunity for more collaborations as Kenya seeks to foster a transition toward environmentally conscious industrial practice aligning with the Kenya kwanza plan for ensuring safe climate mitigation process.

She also assured the investors that Kenya will utilize the business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections at exhibitions in order to fill the gap between the two countries. China is Kenya’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade rising rapidly from 186.37 million US Dollars in 2002 to 5.3 billion US dollars in 2018.

However , Kenya’s trade deficit recently reached 7 billion US dollars due to the significant investment, trade deals, and developmental assistance it receives from China.

The expo will among others ,showcase the latest advancements in clean energy, resource efficiency, and sustainable manufacturing processes, setting the stage for a future where industries can thrive without harming the planet.

Over 30 local companies have been selected to showcase their products to international markets with 12 slots allocated freely.

So far for the last five years the expo has attracted over 7000 professionals Africa and a turnover of over 500milllion USD has been gained.

The 6th edition will focus on climate smart industrialization products in efforts to ensure climate safety.

Entrance to the expo is free to all members of the public.

Range of Exhibits includes ;Mechanical equipment, Environmental & Chemical, Building materials and hardware, Electric energy, Agricultural machinery, Complete vehicle and auto parts,housewares,Textile and Consumer goods.