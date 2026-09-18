KRA intercepts smuggled goods worth Ksh46.7M in transit to Nairobi

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enforcement officers have intercepted a consignment of smuggled cigarettes, shisha tobacco products and powdered milk with an estimated market value of Ksh 46.77 million with tax computation indicating an estimated Ksh 29.177 million in taxes at risk.

The interception followed an intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected smuggling operation along the Uganda–Kenya route. The operation was conducted following intelligence concerning a suspected smuggler who had evaded enforcement officers on several previous occasions.

The intelligence indicated that the suspect was using a passenger bus named Simba Coach as cover to transport excisable products sourced from Uganda through porous border routes to a pick-up point in Busia, from where the goods were transported to Nairobi.

Acting on intelligence, KRA officers mounted an ambush in Eldoret town with the aim of intercepting the suspect and the vehicle suspected to be involved in the smuggling operation. However, upon noticing the enforcement team, the suspect fled, prompting officers to mount a pursuit.

The officers eventually caught up with and detained the suspect at Kondoo, within the Burnt Forest area. The bus was escorted back to Eldoret and deposited at a KRA warehouse for further inspection.

A thorough search of the passenger bus revealed concealed compartments within the vehicle, which had been used to hide the suspected smuggled goods. The intercepted consignment included ORIS cigarette flavours valued at approximately Ksh 30.6 million.

These comprised 146 cartons of ORIS Double Apple Slim, with each carton containing 10,000 sticks and valued at Ksh 29.2 million. The operation also resulted in the interception of shisha tobacco flavours and accessories valued at approximately Ksh 8.398 million.

These included 59 boxes of AFRAH Tobacco Mint flavour (AL-SULTAN) and 118 cartons of ALFAKHER Mint Flavour. The consignment also contained shisha filters, pots and bowls. In addition, the officers recovered powdered milk products estimated at Ksh 7.768 million.

The consignment comprised 100 cartons of LATO Whole Milk Powder, containing 12 pieces each, as well as 199 cartons of NAN Optipro 1&2, containing 12 pieces each. The concealment of the goods in specially configured compartments within a passenger bus points to the increasingly sophisticated methods employed to evade detection along major transportation corridors.

In a statement KRA said that it continuess to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and enforcement operations to detect and disrupt smuggling networks and prevent the entry and distribution of illicit goods in the Kenyan market.

“These efforts are aimed at protecting public health, legitimate businesses from unfair competition, safeguarding government revenue and promoting compliance with tax and customs laws,” said KRA.