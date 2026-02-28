Local BusinessLocal NewsNEWS

KQ suspends flights to UAE over airspace closure

Kenya Airways announced the cancellation of KQ310, KQ305 and freighter flights as a safety measure for its customers and crew.

By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to Dubai and Sharjah following the closure of the United Arab Emirates airspace amid the war between the United States, Israel and Iran. 

In a statement, KQ announced the cancellation of KQ310, KQ305 and freighter flights, terming the move as a safety measure for its customers and crew.

“As a result, and for the safety of our customers and crew, we have cancelled KQ310, KQ305 and freighter flights. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding”, the management said in a statement.

Additionally, it said it is engaging affected customers and providing them with necessary assistance.

“We will communicate and engage directly with affected customers and provide them with the necessary assistance”, it said.

Iran has also launched retaliatory attacks targeting US bases in the region.

“As this is a developing situation, we will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available. We encourage our customers to check the latest flight updates on our website or mobile app, or contact our Customer Excellence”, KQ advised.

US President Donald Trump confirmed “major combat operations” are underway and called for a regime change in Iran.

