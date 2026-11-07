KUTRRH nurses call off strike after signing agreement 

About 800 nurses at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) have called off their planned strike following an agreement with the hospital management that will see their welfare and working conditions improved.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) General Secretary Seth Panyako announced that the union had officially and unconditionally withdrawn its 21-day strike notice after signing the hospital’s first Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

Speaking at KUTRRH on Friday, November 6, 2026, Panyako said the agreement addressed all the concerns raised in the strike notice, paving the way for improved staff welfare and continued delivery of healthcare services without disruption.

The deal which represents more than 800 members was signed by Panyako on behalf of the union, with KUTRRH Chief Executive Dr Zeinab Gura appending her signature on behalf of the hospital management.

The unionist described the signing as a historic milestone for nurses and midwives at the facility, noting that the agreement provides for improved financial benefits, career progression and better working conditions.

Under the agreement, nursing, uniform and health risk allowances have been reviewed upwards, while leave benefits have been enhanced to reflect different job classifications.

The agreement has also standardized hourly payment rates for general and specialized locum services.

In addition, the hospital has set aside funds to clear outstanding gratuities owed to eligible nursing professionals within the current financial year.

Panyako said the agreement would also provide a framework for career development, with promotions expected to remain an ongoing process.

Among the terms in the agreement is the raising of nursing service allowance from Ksh 20,000 to Ksh 30,000, uniform allowance from Ksh 10,000 to Ksh 25,000 and health risk allowance from Ksh 3,850 to Ksh 5,000.

The SG added that the union and hospital management would undertake a joint assessment of staff workload and existing skills gaps before internal advertisements are made for available and specialised positions.

The two parties will also develop a Locum Policy through a participatory process to guide the engagement and payment of nurses undertaking additional duties.

Panyako said the withdrawal of the strike notice demonstrated the union’s commitment to protecting workers’ interests while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

He commended the hospital’s management, led by Dr Gura, Labour Officer Cleopas Obiero and the KNUNM chapter leadership for their role in reaching the agreement. Dr Gura said the CBA which approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission marked the beginning of meaningful engagements between the two parties.

The signing marks the first CBA between the hospital management and nurses and midwives at the facility, establishing a formal framework for addressing their employment terms and professional interests.