Local NewsNEWS

PPB secures two seats on African Medicines Agency Technical Committees

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has achieved a significant continental milestone following the appointment of two of its experts to the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Technical Committees, strengthening Kenya’s contribution to medicines regulation and regulatory harmonisation across Africa.

The appointments were announced during the Agency’s inaugural week in Kigali, Rwanda, held under the theme “Building Africa’s Regulatory Future Together: From National Strength to Continental Impact.”

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Dr Ali Abdulahi Arale, Acting Director of Medical Products and Health Technologies, was appointed to the Technical Committee on Evaluation of Medicines, Vaccines and Biologicals, while Dr Edward Abwao was appointed to the Technical Committee on Clinical Trials Oversight and Good Clinical Practice.

In a further recognition of Kenya’s regulatory expertise, Dr Abwao was elected Chairperson of the Committee on Clinical Trials Oversight and Good Clinical Practice.

Dr Arale brings over 25 years of professional experience, including 15 years in medicines regulation, with expertise in the assessment of medicines and vaccines, regulatory inspections and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

His experience also covers health product registration, regulatory reliance, joint scientific reviews, capacity strengthening and emergency use authorisation.

African leaders echo urgency to prioritise maternal nutrition in ‎Africa
President Ruto holds bilateral talks with UAE counterpart
NPS arrest highway robbery suspects, recover firearm in Turkana
Government committed to ensure smooth school transition, Owalo says

Dr Abwao has over 22 years of experience in medicines regulation and has contributed to the development and establishment of Kenya’s clinical trials regulatory framework.

His expertise extends to clinical trials oversight, post-marketing surveillance, pharmacovigilance and regulatory systems strengthening.

Established under the AMA Treaty, the Technical Committees provide independent scientific advice on the evaluation of medical products, including medicines, vaccines and diagnostics, as well as clinical trials oversight.

Their work supports evidence-based regulatory decisions, harmonised standards and stronger regulatory systems across African countries.

PPB congratulates Dr Arale and Dr Abwao on their appointments and wishes them success during their initial two-year terms.

Their participation will strengthen continental regulatory cooperation, promote scientific excellence and contribute to improved access to quality-assured, safe and efficacious medical products across Africa.

UoN set to inaugurate the African Center for the Study of United States of America 
EAC SG round table sets up new approach to boost Intra-EAC trade and investment
Kenyan company awarded for converting food waste into fertilizer
Parents of form four candidate defiled in Nyamira demand justice
EU bans destruction of unsold clothes in push for circular economy
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie jailed for 200 years
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie jailed for 200 years
Local News NEWS
Retirees decry cost of Ksh 65B unremitted pensions
Business Local Business
Tanzanian opposition leader found guilty of inciting unrest but acquitted of treason
International News NEWS
Koome warns against political goonism ahead of 2027 polls
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Health technology firm begin operations in Kenya

County News

Nairobi ODM youth leaders condemn party MCAs for disloyalty and aligning with Governor Sakaja

Local NewsNEWS

DCI nabs trio behind brutal murders and robberies in Gem Yala

County NewsNEWS

KNBS assures Kenyans of data security in proposed biometric census plan

Show More