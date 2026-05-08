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Kenya heightens port, airport surveillance over Hantavirus outbreak

Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth said that there are currently no reported cases in Kenya adding that the risk to the general public remains low.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
© CDC An enhanced microscopic image shows the Hantavirus.

Government has heightened screening measures at airports and seaports following reported cases of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) outbreak on a cruise ship MV Hondius, currently travelling in the Atlantic Ocean. 

In a statement, Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth said that there are currently no reported cases in Kenya adding that the risk to the general public remains low.

Dr. Amoth noted that the health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures.

“The Ministry of Health is taking precautionary steps to protect the public by monitoring the situation through World Health Organization (WHO), and international partners, strengthening screening at airports and seaports, alerting health facilities to watch for symptoms in travelers as well as ensuring rapid response and testing systems are ready,” he noted.

According to the World Health Organization, as of 7th May 2026, there have been eight confirmed cases, including three deaths, among passengers and crew.

The Health DG spelt out precautionary measures that members of the public should adhere to including keeping surroundings clean and free of rodents, storing food safely and disposing of waste properly and washing hands regularly with soap and water.

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He further cautioned the public against contact with rodents and their droppings noting that anyone who develops fever or breathing difficulties especially after recent travel should seek medical attention immediately.

Hantaviruses causes two syndromes, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS)

Travellers returning from affected areas have been advised to monitor their health for up to eight weeks and report any symptoms to the nearest health facility promptly.

Symptoms to watch for:

Symptoms can appear 1–8 weeks after exposure and may include: Fever, Headache, Muscle aches, Fatigue, Nausea or vomiting, and in severe cases difficulty breathing.

He said severe illness can develop into Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) which can be life-threatening.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a disease mainly spread through contact with infected rodents (rats and mice), especially through:

  • Breathing in contaminated dust
  • Touching contaminated surfaces
  • Handling rodents or their waste
  • In rare cases, a specific type (Andes strain) may spread between people through close contact.

Dr. Amoth called on the public to rely on official updates from Ministry of Health and WHO while avoiding the spread of unverified information. “Please rely on official updates from the Ministry of Health and WHO. Avoid sharing unverified information.”

He reiterated government’s committed to safeguarding public health noting that the health ministry will provide updates as needed.

 

Also read https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/05/1167440

 

 

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