AfricaLocal NewsNEWS

AU calls for accountable political leadership at Addis Ababa Summit

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called for greater accountability, transparency and inclusivity in African political parties to strengthen democratic governance and advance the continent’s development agenda.

Speaking at the Second African Political Parties Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Youssouf emphasised the critical role of political parties in advancing the AU’s Agenda 2063 through democratic governance, respect for constitutionalism, accountability, political pluralism and peaceful political competition.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Youssouf called for greater transparency and accountability within political parties, while emphasising the need to strengthen the meaningful participation of women and young people in political leadership and decision-making.

He urged the Summit to translate the commitments made in Accra during the first summit into concrete actions, clearly defined responsibilities & sustained follow-up.

Further, the Chairperson reaffirmed AU’s commitment to promoting democratic governance, consolidating peace and advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the continent.

Clamour to fold all Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties into one reignited
High Court halts fourth impeachment against Mwangaza
EACC probes Laikipia County Assembly Speaker over alleged forgery of academic papers
First Lady donates food to Kenyans affected by floods in Tana River 

 

 

Former journalist Moses Dola convicted of killing wife set free
Pharmacy and Poisons Board intensifies hospital, wholesale audits to enforce compliance
ODM urges MPs to reject bill extending term limits
Turkana, IRC sign new MoU to strengthen inclusive service delivery
Bura municipality board members assume office
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Safaricom Group net income rises 36% to KSh58.2 billion as Ethiopia operations near break-even
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Safaricom Group net income rises 36% to KSh58.2 billion as Ethiopia operations near break-even
Local Business
PPB experts earn continental recognition in medicines regulation
Local News NEWS
Kenya, South Korea deepen agricultural ties through rice self-sufficiency project
Agriculture Local Business
Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie jailed for 200 years
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County News

Economic empowerment drive targeting over 100 women groups launched in Embu

International News

South Sudan army confirms carrying out aerial bombardment

County NewsNEWS

Family calls on Kilifi county government to help retrieve kin’s body

International News

China to cut US film imports amid tariff hikes: film regulator

Show More