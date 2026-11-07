AU calls for accountable political leadership at Addis Ababa Summit

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called for greater accountability, transparency and inclusivity in African political parties to strengthen democratic governance and advance the continent’s development agenda.

Speaking at the Second African Political Parties Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Youssouf emphasised the critical role of political parties in advancing the AU’s Agenda 2063 through democratic governance, respect for constitutionalism, accountability, political pluralism and peaceful political competition.

Youssouf called for greater transparency and accountability within political parties, while emphasising the need to strengthen the meaningful participation of women and young people in political leadership and decision-making.

He urged the Summit to translate the commitments made in Accra during the first summit into concrete actions, clearly defined responsibilities & sustained follow-up.

Further, the Chairperson reaffirmed AU’s commitment to promoting democratic governance, consolidating peace and advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the continent.