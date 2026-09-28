Farmers urged to adopt latest technology to remain competitive

Smallholder farmers across the country could realize higher income by adopting latest technology in their production processes.

Speaking on the upcoming Africa International Agricultural Expo 2026, Agriculture Secretary James Wanjohi small scale farmers could work through cooperatives and producer associations to acquire equipment collectively and share its use thereby helping reduce individual investment costs.

Wanjohi said successful technology adoption will require complementary extension services, technical support and reliable markets.

“Technology that is being pushed must also come with some earning. That value must give an extra earning to the farmers,” he said.

The expo will feature technologies on key areas including harvesting, processing, irrigation and post-harvest handling.

Farmers will also be able to explore financing options through participating institutions, including the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

Wanjohi said the expo also supports the government’s efforts to promote value addition, packaging and branding, enabling farmers to move beyond the sale of raw agricultural commodities and meet quality requirements in international markets.

“There is a huge push by government not just to sell raw materials,” he said.

Flacko Wang, Director of Market Development at Hunan Hongxing International Exhibition Limited, said Chinese companies will showcase equipment suited to Kenya’s agricultural environment, including small tractors and other specialised technologies.

He said such equipment could support farmers to improve productivity and undertake processing before taking their products to international markets.

The expo will also feature companies working with artificial intelligence (AI), with the technology offering potential applications in farm planning, access to agricultural information and the management of farm operations.

“AI can solve some basic questions and daily questions. Farmers can get information from AI without having to ask around,” said Wang.

During last year’s expo, at least 10,000 agricultural machinery and technology were showcased.

Tito Mutai, Chief Executive of Agri-Africa Exhibition called for stronger collaboration between international technology suppliers and Kenyan manufacturers to promote local assembly and technology transfer.

“We have local fabricators, we have local assemblies here in Kenya, and I think as time goes by, the goal should be that we should have the capability to manufacture our own equipment,” he added.

The exhibition will bring together farmers, technology companies, equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, government agencies and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.