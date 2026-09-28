Film

Box Office round-up: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to the top after re-release

The re-release comes ahead of the planned December 18 debut of "Avenger: Doomsday," with audiences eager to see four new post-credit scenes setting up the forthcoming film.

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read

The film holds the title of the second-highest-grossing film ever, after earning $2.8 billion, driven by an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin and Scarlett Johansson.

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Over the weekend, the encore presentation of the Walt Disney film took in $26 million (Ksh 3.3 billion), for a global total of $86 million(Ksh11.1 billion), according to estimates by Exhibitor Relations, a tracking firm.

The re-release comes ahead of the planned December 18 debut of “Avenger: Doomsday,” with audiences eager to see four new post-credit scenes setting up the forthcoming film.

“As a marketing exercise, it’s an effective way to build early word-of-mouth,” said veteran industry watcher David A. Gross.

Taking second place was Sony’s “Resident Evil,” with an estimated $23.3 million (Ksh 3.01 billion) in North America, for a global total over its first two weeks of over $196 million (Ksh. 25.5 billion).

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“Heart of the Beast,” starring Brad Pitt as a former soldier and his loyal but traumatised combat dog as they survive in the Alaskan wilderness, brought in an estimated $20 million (Ksh 2.59 billion) on the continent for Paramount on its opening weekend.

Also debuting over the weekend was “Primetime,” starring Robert Pattinson as reality TV host Chris Hansen. The film is based on a real-life US show from the mid-2000s called “To Catch a Predator” in which Hansen and his production staff lured would-be pedophiles into sting operations where police were waiting to make on-screen arrests.

The film brought in an estimated $19.2 million (Ksh 2.49 billion) for A24 over the weekend.

“Forgotten Island” an animated family film, however, underperformed over the weekend, bringing in just $12.8 million (Ksh 1.65 billion) for Universal on its opening weekend.

“This is a weak opening for an original animation film from one of the major labels,” Gross said, while noting that reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

Gross expects the film to do well overseas, which should stem some of the losses.

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