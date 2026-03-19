Lady Jaydee signs partnership with global music label

Tanzanian crooner and music icon, Lady Jaydee, has signed a partnership with record label Universal Music Group EA.

The partnership was recently announced in a statement from the label: “We are honoured to partner with Lady Jaydee, one of East Africa’s most influential and enduring musical voices.”

With a career spanning over two decades, Lady Jaydee, born Judith Wambura Mbibo, has long been a recognisable voice in the East African music landscape.

Rising to prominence in the early 2000s, she made a name for herself through hits such as “Yahaya,” “Joto Hasira,” and “Ndonga.” However, for most Kenyans, it wasn’t until 2011 when she collaborated with Kidum on the single “Nitafanya” that she became a household name. The song is still in rotation on Kenyan radios.

As UMG East Africa noted, “Lady Jaydee’s impact on the region’s cultural landscape is undeniable,” adding that she has “helped shape the sound, direction, and emotional language of East African music,” while setting benchmarks for “substance, longevity, and artistic integrity.”

The partnership positions Lady Jaydee to benefit from UMG’s expansive global network, which spans recorded music, publishing, and artist services across multiple markets.

Through this collaboration, her catalogue is expected to gain wider distribution, strategic marketing, and increased visibility on international streaming platforms, according to the label.

Beyond individual growth, the deal reflects a broader industry shift as global labels invest in African talent amid rising global demand for the continent’s sound.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief in the power of East African music and the responsibility of its most iconic voices to contribute to its continued growth and global relevance,” further noting that it marks “a significant milestone in UMG East Africa’s mission to amplify the region’s most prestigious voices.”

The company also emphasised the importance of working alongside legacy voices.

“Lady Jaydee’s presence within this collaboration represents both a respect for legacy and a drive for forward momentum,” the statement read. “We are excited to build on her incredible foundation and move toward a future driven by shared ambition.”

Lady Jaydee joins a growing list of East African artists who have collaborated with UMG, including Kenyan band Sauti Sol, whose partnership helped lay the groundwork for the label’s regional expansion and the King Kaka empire.