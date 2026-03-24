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Kenyan film ‘Back to Us’ to premiere in April

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

New romantic feature film, ‘Back to Us’ is set to premiere at Nairobi cinema on April 11.

Written and directed by Jennifer Gatero, the film explores the ups and downs of romantic relationships.

Shot almost entirely on location in Watamu, the film follows former lovers Amana and Kwame, who must confront their past and face hard truths about their relationship. Brought together on a coastal getaway by their friends, old wounds resurface and unresolved feelings threaten to pull them further apart or bring them back together.

Gatero, who wrote, directed and also served as cinematographer on ‘Back to Us’, describes the film as a “deep emotional journey” and a reminder that “love is often messy, complicated, and worth fighting for.”

The idea for the film came about after she watched ‘Marriage Story’, the 2019 Oscar-nominated film starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple navigating a complicated divorce that pushes them to their limits.

“There is a divorce pandemic in the world. I have never seen more families and couples break up than right now. I don’t think it’s because people have simply grown apart or don’t love each other; it’s a generation that was never taught to communicate their feelings,” Gatero says.

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“With ‘Back to Us’, I want people to take another look at themselves and those they love. If I can get two or three people to consider couples therapy, if I can get more people to engage in difficult conversations after watching the film, then my vision will have been fulfilled,” she adds.

Gatero is known for writing the hit Kenyan dramas ‘Better Days’, which she wrote while still in high school and ‘Changing Times’.

Through her production company Avant Films, she has directed other popular TV shows and films such as ‘Nairobby’ and ‘An Instant Dad’, both of which secured distribution deals with Netflix, as well as the drama series This Is Life, A Better Life and Best Friends Forever.

After its 11 April premiere at Nairobi Cinema, the film will head to the TVOD platform Avant Cinema. Two of her previous projects, ‘This Is Life’ and ‘A Better Life’, are currently available on the platform.

‘Back to Us’ stars Quincy Rapando (‘Single Kiasi’, ‘Zora’) and Kate Snow (‘You Again’) as the ex-couple at the heart of the story, with Grace Wachanga and Pete Munyaka (‘An Instant Dad’) also starring. The film is produced by Daniel Muindi (Acts of Love, Love and Coffee).

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