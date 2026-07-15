Lake Ol’ Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival highlights culture as a strategy for tourism diversification

Since 2025 and in line with Kenya’s National Tourism Strategy, county governments have been encouraged to host cultural festivals to highlight Kenya’s rich, diverse and vibrant culture as one of the ways to diversify the country’s tourism products.

Through tourism product diversification, the country hopes to net 5 million tourists by 2027.

During the recent Lake Ol’ Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival held on July 12 and 13, Kenya Tourism Board CEO, Ms June Chepkemei, echoed the Government’s strategy.

“Festivals like the Lake Ol’ Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival are instrumental in unlocking new tourism attractions and diversifying our product portfolio.”

Speaking at the conclusion of the festival, on the shores of Lake Ol’ Bolossat, Ms Chepkemei emphasised the strategic importance of such events in expanding Kenya’s tourism offerings.

“Lake Ol’ Bolossat, with its unique ecosystem and cultural significance, represents a prime example of how we can grow our tourism products,” she said. “Furthermore, the commendable conservation efforts by the County government, Communities, the Kenya Wildlife Service, and the Wildlife Research Institute, in particular the Hippo relocation program and initiatives to restore the lake, are crucial for sustainable tourism development.”

The KTB CEO also added that the board would support counties in this endeavour and encouraged them to advertise their festivals early.

“As a board, we’ll continue to support such festivals by including them in our tourism offerings. We are in the process of developing a national cultural festival calendar, which we can announce at the beginning of every year, so that visitors can plan their travels early.”

Kenya’s rich tapestry of cultural festivals celebrated throughout the year includes the Lamu Cultural Festival, Tobong’u Lore Festival, Maa’ Festival, Ura Gate Festival, and the Rusinga Island Festival, among others.

These events celebrate Kenya’s heritage through traditional music, dance, crafts, sporting events, and local cuisines, drawing visitors keen to experience authentic cultural expressions.

The 2026 Lake Ol’ Bolossat festival highlighted the critical intersection of cultural celebration, community engagement, and vital conservation efforts.

The festival served as a vibrant platform to showcase the region’s rich heritage and burgeoning tourism potential, drawing visitors from across the nation and beyond.

Conservation was a central theme during the festival, with particular attention given to the ongoing hippo translocation program led by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Wildlife Research Institute (WRTI) at the Mukindu public dam, restoring safety to the community around the dam and providing the Hippos with a conducive environment for their survival.

Speaking during the visit to the dam, KWS Senior Assistant Director Conservation Mountain Area, Joseph Sarara, highlighted the county’s hippo relocation project.

“KWS is embarking on a Hippo translocation program from the Mukindu dam to enhance human-wildlife co-existence in the larger Nyandarua County area.

“The program is a vital undertaking aimed at ensuring the long-term survival and well-being of these magnificent animals, as well as ensuring the community thrives and uses this dam comfortably. Our efforts to relocate hippos from the dam to more suitable habitats are part of a broader commitment to wildlife conservation and ecological balance.”

Also in attendance was the Nyandarua County Director of Tourism, Bernard Mwai, who highlighted the festival’s role in regional promotion.

“This festival complements our efforts to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Nyandarua County, anchored by Lake Ol’ Bolossat, which is our crown jewel,” he said. “It provides an invaluable opportunity for both locals and tourists to experience our traditions, natural wonders, and the warm hospitality that defines our people. We are committed to making this an annual event that continues to put Nyandarua on the national and international tourism map.”

Beyond culture, the festival had a significant economic impact on Nyandarua County.

Local businesses, artisans, and hospitality providers experienced a notable boost in activity, with the influx of visitors during the festival having a tangible and immediate positive effect on our local economy.

Speaking on the economic impact, the manager of Express Hotel and Lounge in Ol Kalau, Stephen Kamau, said the area had seen a rise in sales.

“Since the start of the festival, we have witnessed an influx of visitors to our premises, and we have doubled our sales during this period,” he said. “We usually have a staff complement of 200 staff, but we have had to increase that number to 250 to cater for the increased demand, having a direct impact on the community around us and a tangible and immediate positive effect on our local economy.

“Beyond this, we have seen great impact from accommodation and dining to local crafts and transport, the economic ripple effect is substantial, supporting livelihoods and fostering growth within the community.”