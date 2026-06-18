Foreign service officers urged to uphold Kenya’s interests as pre-departure training concludes

Newly posted Ambassadors and Foreign Service Officers have been urged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and patriotism as they prepare to represent Kenya in missions abroad.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Pre-Departure Training Programme at the Foreign Service Academy, the Director General, Political and Diplomatic Affairs Directorate, Ambassador Josphat Maikara, congratulated the officers for successfully completing the intensive programme designed to prepare them for diplomatic assignments overseas.

The Director General noted that the officers are assuming their responsibilities at a time when diplomacy is becoming increasingly complex and dynamic, requiring a deep understanding of international relations, effective engagement skills, and a strong commitment to advancing Kenya’s national interests.

He noted that the training reflects the Government’s commitment to equipping diplomats with the knowledge, competencies, and practical skills necessary to navigate contemporary global challenges while effectively promoting Kenya’s foreign policy objectives.

“As representatives of the Republic of Kenya, you are entrusted with advancing our national interests, strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships, and projecting a positive image of our country on the global stage,” he said.

The officers were encouraged to cultivate a thorough understanding of their host countries, build strong professional networks, and remain guided by Kenya’s foreign policy priorities. The Director General underscored that diplomacy remains anchored on dialogue, mutual understanding, and the pursuit of shared interests among nations.

He further reminded the officers of their responsibility to serve Kenyan citizens abroad with professionalism, empathy, and dedication, noting that consular service remains a critical component of Kenya’s diplomatic engagement.

The Director General urged the diplomats to carry Kenya’s story with pride and distinction, adding that their conduct and performance would play a significant role in shaping the country’s reputation and influence internationally.

The Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, Ambassador Patrick Wamoto, challenged the officers to make economic diplomacy a central pillar of their work during their overseas assignments. He urged them to actively identify opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, technology transfer, and market access that can contribute to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

Ambassador Wamoto also underscored the importance of diaspora engagement, noting that more than three million Kenyans living and working abroad constitute a critical national asset. He called on the officers to strengthen ties with Kenyan communities in their countries of accreditation, promote their welfare, and facilitate their contribution to national development through remittances, investments, skills transfer, and knowledge exchange.

He further reminded the officers that they would serve as the face of Kenya abroad and that the image they portray, both professionally and personally, would significantly influence perceptions of the country.

“You will carry not only the Kenyan flag but also the values, aspirations, and identity of our nation. Your conduct, professionalism, and commitment to service will shape how Kenya is viewed by our international partners and by the Kenyan diaspora communities you serve,” Ambassador Wamoto said.

The Pre-Departure Training Programme, conducted by the Foreign Service Academy, forms part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to strengthen Kenya’s diplomatic capacity by preparing officers for effective representation in Kenya’s missions and posts around the world.

Among the officers set to take up diplomatic assignments are Ambassador Dr. Julius Murori Mbijiwe, who has been appointed Kenya’s first resident Ambassador to the Holy See (Vatican City), Ambassador Kosiom Frank Ole Kibelekenya, who has been appointed Kenya’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, and Ambassador Judy Muthoni Njau, who has been appointed as Deputy Ambassador to Brussels, Belgium.

The officers are expected to take up assignments in various diplomatic missions, where they will contribute to advancing Kenya’s foreign policy priorities, deepening international cooperation, promoting economic opportunities, and supporting the country’s development agenda.