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PS Maalim visits flooded Tana River villages, evaluates El Niño preparedness

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
PS Special programmes Ismail Maalim distributes relief in Garsen Constituency, Tana River County. He is accompanied by area MP Ali Wario.
PS Special programmes Ismail Maalim distributes relief in Garsen Constituency, Tana River County. He is accompanied by area MP Ali Wario.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Special Programmes, Ismail Maalim Madey, today visited Kitere and Samicha villages in Garsen Constituency, Tana River County, where he led the distribution of relief supplies to families affected by recent flooding and assessed the communities’ preparedness ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains.

The visit comes as the Government intensifies efforts to support vulnerable households and strengthen disaster preparedness measures in areas prone to flooding. The PS met residents, listened to their concerns, and inspected sections affected by floodwaters, which have disrupted livelihoods and left many families in need of humanitarian assistance.

Addressing residents during the visit, Hon. Maalim reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that affected communities receive timely support while putting in place measures to mitigate the impact of future weather-related disasters.

“We have delivered iron sheets to support 750 of the 3,000 affected families, and we will continue supplying the remaining households in phases, as directed by the President. We have also brought relief assistance, including both food and non-food items, to help address the immediate needs of the affected families as longer-term interventions are put in place.”

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He urged residents living in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and heed advisories from relevant authorities, noting that preparedness remains key to safeguarding lives and property as the country braces for the possibility of enhanced rainfall.

Flooded houses in Tana River

“Preparedness begins with each one of us. I urge all of you to take weather advisories seriously, protect your families, move away from high-risk areas where necessary, and cooperate with local authorities,” he said.

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The relief exercise saw vulnerable families receive food and other essential supplies aimed at cushioning them from the effects of the floods and supporting their recovery efforts.

The PS said the State Department for Special Programmes will continue working closely with county governments, local leaders, and humanitarian partners to strengthen response mechanisms and ensure communities are better prepared for any emergencies that may arise during the upcoming rainy season.

He was accompanied by area MP Hon. Ali Wario as well as other government and county leadership.

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