Leopards roar past Muranga as KCB and Naibois also secure wins

AFC Leopards bolstered their pursuit of the SportPesa League by defeating Murang’a Seal 2-0 in one of the three round 27 fixtures held on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Following a scoreless first half, Ingwe showcased their resolve in the second half, with Ronald Shichenje breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Hassan Beja then secured the victory with a second goal just seven minutes from time.

The win brought Ingwe to within two points of the league leaders, Gor Mahia, who still have a game to play.

Meanwhile, Shabana FC’s struggles continued as they endured a 3-0 loss to Nairobi United at Kasarani Annex Stadium.

Duncan Odhiambo and Michael Karamor scored to give Naibois a 2-0 halftime lead, and Ugandan Mutspha Kizza added a third goal in the final moments.

Kenya Commercial Bank registered a 1-0 away victory over Bidco United at Ruringu Stadium.

Gor Mahia remains at the top of the standings with 57 points from 26 matches, maintaining a two-point lead over Ingwe .

Kakamega Homeboyz climbed to third place, trailing Leopards by 10 points.

Defending champions Police FC are tied with Shabana on 43 points, with Police holding a superior goal difference.