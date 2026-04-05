Archbishop prays for Middle East peace in first Easter sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury called for an end to “violence and destruction” in the Middle East during her first Easter sermon as leader of the Church of England.

Dame Sarah Mullally prayed “with renewed urgency” for peace before a congregation at Canterbury Cathedral, as the US-Israel war against Iran enters its sixth week.

She called for all people of the Middle East and the Gulf to “receive the peace, justice and freedom they long for”.

Her Easter sermon comes just shy of a fortnight after her installation as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, during which she said her teenage self could “never have imagined the future that lay ahead”.

She told the congregation on Sunday: “This week our gaze and our prayers have been turned towards the land where Jesus was crucified and raised from the dead.

“Today, as we shout with joy that Christ is risen, let us pray and call with renewed urgency for an end to the violence and destruction in the Middle East and the Gulf.

“May our Christian sisters and brothers know and celebrate the hope of the empty tomb – and may all people of the region receive the peace, justice and freedom they long for.”

Thousands of people are reported to have been killed in the ongoing conflict that began on 28 February with widespread US and Israeli strikes on Iran, to which Iran responded by launching attacks on Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf.

Israel has also since launched broad strikes across Lebanon after the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader at the start of the war.

Preaching on St John’s Gospel, the archbishop told the congregation that Jesus Christ’s resurrection began while Mary waited at his tomb in grief. She also prayed for people dealing with personal struggles and their “own version of the dark”, such as illness or bereavement. “I pray you know that God walks with you through that darkness,” she said. Previously the chief nursing officer for England, Dame Sarah paid tribute to those caring for others – such as loved ones and carers in hospitals or hospices. “This vigil of care is the work of remaining – of staying present in the quiet and the dark.” During her installation as archbishop in late March, Dame Sarah similarly prayed for peace and justice to prevail in “all war-torn areas of the world”.