RugbySports

It’s make or break for Shujaa ahead of last HSBC 7’s 2 leg in Brazil

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will compete in the third and final leg of the HSBC Sevens Division Two in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend, aiming to secure a spot in the HSBC Sevens World Championship next season.

Shujaa will kick off the Brazil leg against the leading team, Germany, on Saturday at 4:22 pm, followed by a match against Canada at 10:22 pm.

On Sunday, Kenya will face the USA before concluding their fixtures against Uruguay.

Kevin Wambua’s team currently holds third place in the standings with 32 points, having earned bronze medals in both Nairobi and Montevideo, and must finish third to secure promotion to the top tier of rugby.

Germany leads with 38 points, tied with the USA, while Uruguay, the closest challenger to Kenya, trails Shujaa by 4 points.

The top four teams will advance to the Core IRB Series next season.

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