Leveraging Valentine’s Day to Promote Kenyan Flowers

Valentine’s Day is synonymous with love, romance and, of course, flowers. For Kenya, however, the season represents far more than expressions of affection- it is a billion-shilling opportunity that reinforces our position as a global leader in floriculture exports. Valentine’s Day represents the single most important peak season in the global floriculture calendar. Demand during this period far exceeds normal trading volumes, placing exceptional pressure on production planning, logistics, quality control and regulatory compliance. Reliability in this peak season is built months in advance through coordinated planning between growers, exporters, logistics providers, regulators and government agencies. Production cycles, certification processes, freight scheduling and cold-chain arrangements are aligned well ahead of time to ensure seamless market supply.

Each February, local flower sales surge significantly. Vendors set up temporary high-volume stalls across urban centres such as Nairobi to meet rising demand. While the majority of Kenya’s premium roses are exported -with the European Union accounting for approximately 38 percent of our market -the domestic market remains a critical, high-value segment during the Valentine’s period. The Kenyan floriculture sector remains a key pillar of the country’s agricultural export economy, contributing approximately 1.6 percent of national GDP and ranking among Kenya’s leading foreign exchange earners alongside tea, tourism, coffee and diaspora remittances.

Globally, Kenya is recognized as a major producer and exporter of cut flowers -particularly roses, carnations and alstroemeria – the European Union remains the dominant destination, with the Netherlands serving as the primary distribution hub across Europe. Beyond Europe, the United Arab Emirates continues to be an important Middle Eastern market, while emerging Asian markets – notably China, Japan and Malaysia – are helping diversify Kenya’s export base. The sector’s sustained performance is underpinned by favourable climatic conditions, strong government support, substantial private sector investment, a skilled workforce and well-developed export linkages that ensure global reach. Data from the International Trade Centre shows that in 2024 the sector generated Sh92 billion (USD 722.9 million) in cut flower export earnings, ranking fourth globally and accounting for 6.4 percent of total world flower exports.

Between 2020 and 2024, Kenya recorded steady growth in cut flower and flower bud exports, with export value increasing by 4 percent and volumes rising by 5 percent over the period – a clear demonstration of resilience amid a shifting global economic landscape. As we celebrate the 2026 Valentine’s season, this trajectory underscores not only historical strength but also the sector’s competitive edge and potential for accelerated expansion.

There is significant potential to deepen Kenya’s presence in high-growth regions including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are already registering increased direct imports of Kenyan roses. The United States also presents substantial growth prospects, driven by high consumer spending during peak floral seasons such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. Kenya takes pride in her ability to deliver millions of stems within narrow delivery windows. Strong demand during the 2025 Valentine’s season reflected high levels of buyer confidence in Kenya’s production systems and supply chains. Valentine’s Day therefore serves as one of the clearest indicators of global market trust in Kenya’s floriculture sector.

Beyond its commercial importance, the Valentine’s season carries significant economic and social impact. The industry directly supports over 200,000 jobs – many held by women- and indirectly sustains up to 2 million livelihoods across rural and peri-urban communities. Regions such as Naivasha, Nakuru, Thika and the Mt. Kenya area continue to benefit from employment creation, infrastructure development and expanded economic opportunities.

Sustainability is no longer optional in global flower markets – it is a market expectation. Kenya’s floriculture sector has earned international recognition for its environmental, social and labour standards. The Kenya Flower Council’s sustainability standard is recognised under the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative, reinforcing Kenya’s reputation as a responsible global supplier. Government and industry continue to work closely to ensure that environmental stewardship and social compliance are treated as competitive advantages rather than regulatory burdens. Sustainability is embedded in Kenya’s flower value proposition and is inseparable from long-term competitiveness.

Duty-free access to EU markets under the EU–Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) further strengthens Kenya’s position in global trade. At the same time, evolving consumer preferences for sustainably certified flowers are driving higher unit values worldwide. Market projections indicate that Kenya’s floriculture industry could grow from an estimated USD 1.15 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 1.46 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.84 percent, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Expansion opportunities lie in sea freight logistics, improved cold-chain infrastructure, alternative export airports and continued market diversification into Asia and the Middle East.

The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry through the State Department for Trade, working closely with national and county governments, remains committed to securing market access, strengthening compliance and traceability systems, optimising logistics from farm to global buyers and fostering sustainable sector growth. For us in the Trade Sector, this Valentine’s season reminds us that Kenya’s floriculture industry is not only a symbol of beauty and celebration, but also a strategic national asset. With strong fundamentals, expanding markets and targeted policy support, Kenya is well positioned to deepen global market penetration, boost export earnings and secure sustained growth for years to come.

The writer is the Principal Secretary for Trade, Kenya.