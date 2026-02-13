UDA holds sensitization workshops across Kirinyaga ahead of repeat grassroots elections

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Thursday conducted sensitization workshops across Kirinyaga County in preparation for repeat grassroots elections scheduled for March 7.

The exercise follows elections held about a month ago in which some polling stations are said not to have met the minimum required thresholds such as the stipulated minimum voter turnout, compliance with demographic requirement such as gender or age of aspirants.

In a social media post released after the exercise, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said that the sensitization exercise was an affirmation that UDA Party is people-centered party that listens and responds.

“Following members’ calls for greater involvement and civic education, the party took the process back to the ground. The huge turnout once again confirms that Kirinyaga stands firmly with UDA and Kenya Kwanza government as we strengthen our structures from grassroots”, the post read.

Speaking during the sensitization forum for Gichugu constituency, Salma Ochieng, one of the trainers from the party headquarters said that the grassroots elections will be conducted in four levels: polling centres, ward level, constituency and the national level.

Ochieng explained that the sensitization held targeted the polling centre level, where all eligible party members are allowed to vote, with those elected at the level serving as delegates forward-level elections before proceeding to constituency and national delegate system election.

“We are here today to ensure that each polling center meets the minimum threshold for each of the representatives who will be elected”, said Salma.

She stressed that the party had done away with manual voting system and will use electronic voting only as a way of enhancing efficiency, transparency, and credibility in the electoral process.

Ishmael Bosire, who was training the party members from Ndia Constituency expressed optimism that the ongoing sensitization exercise would help address any shortcomings and ensure the forthcoming elections meet the expected standards.

Esther Macai, a UDA grassroots aspirant from Njukiini ward in Gichugu constituency noted UDA members and aspirants as well as voters have now been well sensitized on what is expected from registration to elections.

“The exercise today has been very informative since most of us had not well understood the eligibility criteria as well as some other details during the last elections. However, with today’s sensitization, we are now ready and well informed and the upcoming elections will be successful”, said Esther.

Cecily Wairiuko, a UDA member from Kiaragana, lauded UDA for being a listening party noting that the training was thorough as more people now understand better of what is expected of them. “We are now waiting for the grassroots election date so that we can turn out in large numbers and vote”.

She said, pointing out that those supporting UDA are doing so because the party’s leader, President William Ruto had delivered his promise to the electorate through the many development projects his administration has implemented across the country.

Wairiuko also lauded Governor Anne Waiguru for the transformation that Kirinyaga has undergone through her leadership, noting that there is tangible development in the county.

The deadline for registration of aspirants has been set for February 21, ahead of the March 7 polling station repeat elections.

Party officials urged members to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and actively participate in the repeat exercise to strengthen grassroots leadership structures across the county.