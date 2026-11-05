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Libya receives WHO recognition for remaining free of polio

Xinhua
By Xinhua
1 Min Read

Libya has received official acceptance from the World Health Organization (WHO) of its continued efforts to remain polio-free, the libyan National Center for Disease Control has said.

The acceptance was conveyed in an official letter dated Saturday from the Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication in the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region to Libya’s National Certification Committee.

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The center said the recognition reflected Libya’s commitment to epidemiological surveillance standards and efficient national immunization program, as well as ongoing efforts to protect public health.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects young children and causes permanent paralysis. Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing the disease and stopping its transmission. ■

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