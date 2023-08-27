Lobby group says 2010 constitution ripe for review

A lobby group of Eminent Kenyans led by former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission director PLO Lumumba and Green Thinking Action Party Leader Isaac Kalua now says the 2010 constitution is ripe for review after 13 years of existence.

The group has proposed amendments to the constitution through a popular initiative.

Among the areas they want relooked at include the national elections, and structures of the national executive, legislature, and devolution.

Lumumba defended the proposal saying it is aimed at addressing the political dreadlocks occurring in every election cycle, the management of elections, and improving devolution among others.

The lobby group said it will soon initiate the collection of a million signatures to kick-start the process.