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Busia: Two arrested over death of a 50-year-old man

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Two people have been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of a 50-year-old man in Kamarinyang Village, Amukura Central, Teso South Constituency, Busia County.

The deceased, a father of four, was found hanging lifeless from on avocado tree at his home in an incident that initially appeared to be suicide.

Speaking to press, family members led by the deceased’s eldest son Benson Karani, they received a distressing phone call on April 20th from a younger sibling claiming their father had taken his own life.

However, doubts quickly emerged after the family viewed the body, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. The family is now appealing to the government for support as they prepare to lay their kin to rest.

According to Chrispinus Omusugu, a brother to the deceased, revealed that the autopsy showed multiple injuries, including four fractured ribs, a damaged leg, and visible bruises around the neck-signs consistent with assault and strangulation rather than suicide. Area Chief Kujakitoo location George Okemer confirmed that security officers who visited the scene uncovered critical evidence in a nearby sugarcane plantation.

Two blood-soaked blankets, alongside an axe and a hammer, were recovered items believed to have been used in the attack before the body was moved and staged at the homestead.

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The family’s lawyer, Obela Okuru, says medical reports indicate that Christopher Okumu was severely beaten, strangled, and possibly cleaned before being hanged to mislead investigators.

Police have arrested two suspects, including the deceased’s wife, who are currently in custody assisting police with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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