Ruto urges Norwegian entrepreneurs to invest in Kenya

President William Ruto has called on Norwegian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many opportunities in Kenya as they pursue business in Africa.

Citing a youthful population and the country’s strategic location in the continent, the President said Kenya is the ideal destination for investors from Norway.

“Kenya brings a young and dynamic workforce, a rapidly growing economy, a strategic location at the heart of Africa, and one of the cleanest energy systems in the world,” he said at the Norway-Kenya Business Forum in Oslo on Tuesday.

He added: “Norway brings world-leading expertise in clean energy, maritime technology, sustainable fisheries, and long-term capital backed by a sovereign wealth fund of $2 trillion that stands as a global model of patient and responsible investment.”

President Ruto said Norway is playing an increasingly important role in Kenya’s transformation, citing Kenya’s National Electric Mobility Policy as well as other partnerships in the blue economy and fisheries.

Noted that though trade between Kenya and Norway is comparatively low at $54 million in 2025, there is an opportunity to grow it to $500 million by 2030.

Present were First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, among other officials.

Earlier, President Ruto held discussions with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association in Oslo on ways of advancing Kenya’s blue economy sector.

During the meeting, the President secured a commitment from Wilhemsen Ship Management and other Norwegian shipping companies to hire 120 seafarers by the end of this year, and an extra 1,000 by 2030.

Later, President Ruto met Norway’s Finance minister Jens Stolenberg at Government House. The minister explained Norway’s successful management of the $2.1 trillion Government Pension Fund and the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Currently, Kenya is in the process of legislating the creation of a similar fund to manage future revenues from the country’s natural resources.

Meanwhile, the President also met Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon at the Royal Palace.

He also paid a courtesy call on the president of Norway’s Parliament Masud Gharakhani.

Later, he addressed the Oslo Forum 2026 High-Level Public Event where he championed reform of the global multilateral system to make it more responsive to the needs of Africa and the Global South.