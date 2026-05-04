Kenya issues safety advisory for citizens in South Africa over ongoing protests

Kenyans residing in South Africa have been urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations affecting foreign nationals in parts of the country.

In a statement on X, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place, and to remain attentive to guidance issued by local authorities.

“Kenya High Commission in Pretoria wishes to advise all Kenyan nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations and isolated incidents reported in some parts of the Republic of South Africa affecting foreign nationals,” the statement read.

Further Kenyans have been encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times.