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Kenya issues safety advisory for citizens in South Africa over ongoing protests

Kenyans living in South Africa have been encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
SOUTH AFRICA

Kenyans residing in South Africa have been urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations affecting foreign nationals in parts of the country.

In a statement on X, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place, and to remain attentive to guidance issued by local authorities.

“Kenya High Commission in Pretoria wishes to advise all Kenyan nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations and isolated incidents reported in some parts of the Republic of South Africa affecting foreign nationals,” the statement read.

Further Kenyans have been encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times.

Additionally, the advisory encouraged Kenyans to to report incidents to the South African Police Service and notify the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for assistance in case of emergency for appropriate assistance.

 

The mission reiterated its availability to assist affected citizens and provided contact channels for those in need of help.

 

The High Commission can be reached at its office, 302 Brooks Street, Menlo Park 0081 or via telephone on +27 (012 362 2249), +27 (076 177 2675), as well as through email at info@kenya.org.za.

 

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