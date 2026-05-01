What workers will get after President Ruto raises wages

Kenyan workers are set to see a slight increase in their monthly earnings after President William Ruto announced a raise in general and agricultural wages.

During this year’s Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, President Ruto acknowledged the role Kenyan workers play in implementing key projects the administration is undertaking and directed an increase in the minimum wage.

“In recognition of the sacrifice, resilience, and immense contribution of our workers to the growth and stability of our economy, I am pleased to announce a 12pc increase in general wages and a 15pc increase in agricultural wages,” said President Ruto.

The increase means, in cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret, general labourers, cleaners, sweepers, gardeners, children’s ayahs, house servants, day watchmen, and messengers will see their monthly minimum wage rise by 12pc from the current set rate of Ksh 16,113.75 to Ksh 18,047.40.

Those in other areas, excluding former municipalities and town councils, on the other hand, will see their monthly earnings rise to Ksh 9,628.07 from the current Ksh 8,596.49.

Drivers of heavy commercial vehicles such as those working the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba and the Mau Summit – Rironi Expressway projects will see their monthly earnings increase to Ksh 40,724.23 per month from Ksh 36,360.92.

Ungraded artisans such as those working on the Affordable Housing Programme, which, according to Ruto, has employed 640,000 with a target of one million, will earn a minimum of Ksh 1,960.60 from Ksh 1,750.54 per day.

In the agricultural sector, an unskilled labourer will take home a minimum of KSh 9,196.93 monthly, from Ksh 7997.33 at the current rate after the 15pc wage increase announced by the president.

Farm clerk and farm foreman will similarly see their wages rise to Ksh 16,591.20 from Ksh 14, 427.13 after the hike.

At the same time, President Ruto committed to securing the rights of workers to guarantee fair labour practices, to organise, and to bargain collectively.

“Every worker enjoys the full protection of our labour laws. And in close partnership with COTU, the Federation of Kenya Employers, and the Ministry of Labour, we will ensure that these protections are not merely written in law, but consistently upheld and rigorously enforced in practice,” he stated.

This comes as Kenya prepares necessary instruments to support the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers and ILO Convention No. 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.