Kilifi teacher handed 10-year jail term for seducing pupil

A Kilifi Court has sentenced a primary school teacher to 10 years in prison for abusing his position of authority to pursue a sexual relationship with a pupil.

The DPP called six witnesses to testify in this case. They include the complainant, her mother, the school head teacher, the area assistant chief, and a clinical officer.

Upon review of the evidence, Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Ivy D. Wasike convicted the accused of abuse of position of authority contrary to Section 24(4) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Prosecution told court the convict committed the offence on 21st October 2021 at around 1800hrs in Ganze Sub County within Kilifi County where the convict took advantage of his position as to abuse the minor.

The sexual relationship between the teacher and the student was discovered when an informer overheard school children discussing the issue and informed one of the teachers, who had a sitting with the complainant and she confirmed the allegations.

The complainant told the court the teacher took her to a bush and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her. Earlier, the teacher had penned the pupil a love letter.

Through Principal Prosecution Counsel Nancy Njeru, prosecution urged the trial court to consider that the accused was a teacher who was expected to be the guardian instead of abuser of the minor.

In mitigation, the teacher asked for forgiveness saying he has a family that relies on him and that he did not know how they were faring.

Hon. Wasike noted this was not the first incident in Ganze Sub-County where teachers take advantage of the vulnerability of students and somehow get away with it even after abusing their positions of trust.

The court applauded the head teacher who ensured justice was done instead of sweeping it under the carpet.

The teacher’s record was forwarded to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) through the country Director of Education.

The convict was granted 14 days to exercise his right to appeal against conviction and sentence.