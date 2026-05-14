Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir County 84pc complete-PS Omollo

Preparations for the 2026 Madaraka Day national celebrations, to be held in Wajir County, are now 84 per cent complete, with the Government confident that all critical works will be finalised well ahead of the event on 1st June 2026.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, conveyed the Government’s satisfaction with progress following an inspection tour of key facilities and ongoing works in Wajir.

Omollo noted that the bulk of the remaining works are expected to be substantially complete between 20th and 25th May, providing sufficient time for final testing, rehearsals, and coordination activities in the days leading to the celebrations.

“We are pleased with the progress made so far. The preparations currently stand at 84 percent and we expect that by between the 20th and 25th of this month, most of the key works will have been completed,” said the PS.

The inspection covered the main celebration venue, infrastructure works, parade rehearsals, and supporting facilities being readied to host the national event. Rehearsals and coordination activities are already underway, including parade training involving the various security and ceremonial teams expected to participate on the day.

As part of the lead-up programme, the Government will hold a thematic week from 25th to 31st May 2026 at Wagberi Primary School. The week will focus on education, skills, and future, theme aligned with this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

President William Ruto will also host a State luncheon for invited guests. The PS underscored that hosting Madaraka Day in Wajir reflects the Government’s commitment to inclusive development, national integration, and the equitable distribution of national events across all regions of the country.

He also called on members of the public to observe the programme’s timing, noting that the Madaraka Day schedule has been arranged with consideration for midday prayers observed in the region.

“We encourage all attendees to be seated by 8:00 a.m. as the celebrations will begin promptly to ensure smooth flow of the programme,” he stated.

The Government has invited Kenyans from across the country to join the people of Wajir in commemorating this year’s Madaraka Day. He was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Ummi Bashir, the Governor of Wajir County FCPA Ahmed Abdullahi and officials drawn from various ministries, departments, and agencies coordinating the celebrations.