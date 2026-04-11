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Samburu Governor accuses Senators of allegedly extorting money

Timothy Kipnusu
By Timothy Kipnusu
2 Min Read

Embattled Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit has faulted the Senate of allegedly extorting money from the Governors in the name of appearing before the Senate Committees to be queried.

While revealing that he will appear before the Senate to be questioned, the Samburu County boss vowed not to bow to pressure to be bribed by the senators

The Governor is facing severe sanctions including a call to his arrest after snubbing senators for a record four times.

He has failed to honour the Senate Public Accounts Committee’s invite since last year to answer to audit queries.

The Governor is supposed to address the issues flagged at the Auditor General’s Report on Samburu County’s 2023/2024 financial statements.

The Governor, however, maintains he is not guilty of the charges against him saying it is politically motivated.

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In February this year, Senate raised concern over allegations by the Council of Governors (CoG) that the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPIC) are engaging in political witch-hunts, extortion, and harassment of governors summoned to appear before them.

Led by Senate Speaker through a communication, Kingi urged the Governors to use established channels, including formal dialogue, to raise their concerns, warning that unsubstantiated allegations in the media could undermine intergovernmental cooperation.

“Should the Council of Governors have concerns regarding the conduct or operations of Senate committees, established and legitimate institutional channels exist through which such concerns may be formally raised and addressed,” he said.

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