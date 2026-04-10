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Mali withdraws recognition of so called “SADR”

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Republic of Mali announced today that “after a thorough analysis of this important issue (the Sahara), which has an impact on subregional peace and security, the Republic of Mali has decided to withdraw its recognition of the ‘Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’.”

This position was expressed in a statement by the Malian government delivered by Mr. Abdoulaye DIOP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, following his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart. Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad, is visiting Bamako on the Very High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him.

In the same statement, Mali “supports the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious and credible basis for resolving this dispute and considers that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most realistic solution.” Mali further expresses “its support for the efforts of the United Nations and the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, as well as for Security Council resolutions, in particular Resolution 2797 (2025), adopted on October 31, 2025,” the document continues.

The Malian minister also stated that this decision will be shared with the regional and international organizations of which Mali is a member, as well as with the diplomatic corps accredited to Bamako.

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