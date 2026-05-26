Dairy farmers in Nyamira receive five milk coolers

The government through the Livestock Value Chain Support Project (LVCSP) has delivered five milk coolers to dairy farmers in Nyamira County, to improve production, reduce post milking losses and accelerate market access for their milk.

Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke while presiding over the handing over ceremony at Gesima Market in the county said for farmers to gain value and maximize profits from dairy farming venture, a milk cooler is mandatory to cut losses.

“Dairy farming is one of the core economic activities for the majority of Kenyans and Nyamira farmers are part of those dairy farmers, who solely sustain their livelihood on dairy farming. They, therefore, need support and empowerment so that they can sustain high milk production and attain projected profits, to enable them to live decently,” said Mueke.

During the ceremony, Mueke confirmed that the government had launched a national vaccination programme against the deadly foot and mouth disease affecting cattle in Kenya.

This disease spreads very fast and endangers the lives of cattle and may even spread to human beings if serious caution is not adhered to, he added.

“The State Department for Livestock has subsidized the vaccination cost from Ksh500 to Ksh50 so that each farmer can readily access and afford it to cushion their cattle against attacks and deaths,” Mueke clarified.

The PS for the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, speaking at the same function, confirmed that the government had embraced the whole of government approach in implementing the development agenda of the country.

Isaboke said the ongoing agricultural reforms being initiated by the government, including those in the livestock value chains were part of President Dr. William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“One way the government is supporting the agricultural reforms is by issuing milk coolers to dairy farmers countrywide to store and preserve milk for a longer period before the final consumer accesses it with its quality still not tampered with,” said Isaboke

Livestock Value Chain Support Project (LVCSP), is a BETA priority project with a goal of contributing to 30pc increase in household incomes for improved livelihoods among targeted dairy farming and pastoralist communities by 2028.

The project’s purpose is to improve milk productivity and production, reduce milk post-harvest losses, enhance milk value addition, and enhance market participation and access, a project implemented by the State Department of Livestock Development.

The project’s purpose is to improve milk productivity and production, reduce milk post-harvest losses, enhance milk value addition and enhance market participation and access.

Nyamira County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Peris Oroko, affirmed that dairy farming is the leading value chain in the region.

“The County, under the leadership of Governor Amos Nyaribo, has subsidized the charges of Artificial Insemination (AI) from Ksh2000 to Ksh500 for farmers to quality calves. We have also introduced synchronization in cows, specifically to improve our breeds to boost milk production,” he added.

During the function, Nyamira County was supplied with five milk coolers, each with 1,000 liters capacity, to benefit Gesima, Kineni, Kebirigo and Magwagwa farmers’ cooperative societies.