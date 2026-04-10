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Wanyonyi and Chebet crowned SOYA’s finest again!

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Reigning World Champions Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Beatrice Chebet were crowned the overall best at the 22nd Sports Personality of the Award (SOYA) for the second year running in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

The colourful gala staged at the Uhuru Garden on Friday night recognised sportsmen and women who excelled in 2025 across various sports disciplines and was graced by Ethiopia’s legendary athlete Haile Gebrselassie.

Wanyonyi was crowned the finest in the men’s category ahead of London Marathon champion Sebastien Sawe and Harambee Stars winger Ryan Ogam, who finished as 1st and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Chebet, who bagged double gold in both 5,000m and 10,000m last year, was voted the best ahead of fellow world champions Faith Kipyegon and Faith Cherotich, who were ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

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