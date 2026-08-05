Man arrested in alleged Ksh12M Muthaiga land fraud

A man has been arrested over an alleged land fraud scheme involving a prime property valued at Ksh12 million in Nairobi’s Muthaiga area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Robinson Mbatha Wambua, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation at Jacaranda Hotel in Westlands.

According to the DCI, the investigations relate to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a one-acre parcel of land along Mua Park Road in Muthaiga.

The DCI said the matter was first handled by detectives based at DCI Starehe after receiving a complaint over suspected fraudulent dealings involving the property.

The investigations were later transferred to the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) for further inquiry.

“Investigations established that the suspect, through his company, Structure Lite Ltd, allegedly procured and uttered a fraudulent Certificate of Title relating to the parcel of land,” the DCI said.

After the investigations were completed, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which reviewed the evidence and approved charges after finding that a prima facie case had been established.

The DCI said Wambua is expected to face charges of making a false document, obtaining registration by false pretences, uttering a false document and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

”The DCI remains unwavering in it’s commitment to combating land fraud, protecting property rights and ensuring that individuals who engage in fraudulent land transactions are brought to justice,” the DCI said.

The suspect is currently being processed ahead of his arraignment.