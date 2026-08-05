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Kindiki arrives in Tanzania for Infra for Africa Forum

Forum brings together African leaders and investors to discuss infrastructure financing.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport ahead of the Infra for Africa Forum and the AFRICA50 General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

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Kindiki is expected to represent President William Ruto at the high-level meetings, which will bring together African leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners to discuss infrastructure financing and investment across the continent.

The forum is expected to focus on accelerating infrastructure development through public-private partnerships, innovative financing models and increased private sector participation, while the AFRICA50 General Shareholders Meeting will review the institution’s progress and chart its strategic direction.

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