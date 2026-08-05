College director arrested over alleged over forged certificates

A director of a college in Eldoret has been arrested over allegations of issuing forged academic certificates that allegedly led to an unsuspecting victim losing his job after presenting a fake diploma to his employer.

Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, the director of Region Group College, was arrested in Eldoret Town after the Public Service Commission (PSC) flagged questionable academic and professional certificates during a routine authentication exercise.

According to the DCI, investigations established that Kiyeng allegedly misrepresented the college as being affiliated with Moi University, convincing the victim to enrol for a Diploma in Business Management.

After successfully completing the course, the victim was issued with a diploma that he believed to be genuine and later submitted it to his employer as part of his academic qualifications.

However, during the verification process, the diploma was found to be a forgery, resulting in the victim’s dismissal from employment.

The DCI said the findings were forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the suspect.

He is expected to face charges including making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences.

The DCI has urged members of the public to verify the accreditation and legitimacy of academic institutions before enrolling in programmes to avoid falling victim to fraudulent institutions.