Arsenal agree £75m deal to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes

Premier League champions Arsenal have reached an agreement worth £75 million ($99.5 million) to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, British media reported on Wednesday, in one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s opening offer for the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder was rejected earlier this week, but the London club returned with an improved bid and have now struck a compromise with Newcastle.

Guimaraes had previously told the Magpies he wanted to join Arsenal if a suitable offer arrived, and he has now been permitted to travel for a medical.

Newcastle had been keen to retain their captain, who still had two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed in October 2023, as well as an option for a further year.

The Brazilian’s former club, Lyon, are entitled to 20 percent of Newcastle’s profit on the sale under a sell-on clause, meaning the French side will collect between £7 million and £8 million from the deal.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 and has since become one of the club’s most influential players, helping the Magpies end a long wait for domestic silverware by captaining them to League Cup success in 2025. The Brazilian international was also a regular for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

His arrival would add further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta’s midfield as Arsenal look to defend their Premier League title and challenge in Europe, joining a group that already includes Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard.

The move represents another significant blow for Newcastle, continuing a summer of upheaval at St James’ Park that has already seen the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe.