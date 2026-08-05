FootballSports

Arsenal agree £75m deal to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Premier League champions Arsenal have reached an agreement worth £75 million ($99.5 million) to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, British media reported on Wednesday, in one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s opening offer for the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder was rejected earlier this week, but the London club returned with an improved bid and have now struck a compromise with Newcastle.

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Guimaraes had previously told the Magpies he wanted to join Arsenal if a suitable offer arrived, and he has now been permitted to travel for a medical.

Newcastle had been keen to retain their captain, who still had two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed in October 2023, as well as an option for a further year.

The Brazilian’s former club, Lyon, are entitled to 20 percent of Newcastle’s profit on the sale under a sell-on clause, meaning the French side will collect between £7 million and £8 million from the deal.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 and has since become one of the club’s most influential players, helping the Magpies end a long wait for domestic silverware by captaining them to League Cup success in 2025. The Brazilian international was also a regular for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

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His arrival would add further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta’s midfield as Arsenal look to defend their Premier League title and challenge in Europe, joining a group that already includes Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard.

The move represents another significant blow for Newcastle, continuing a summer of upheaval at St James’ Park that has already seen the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

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