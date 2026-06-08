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Man arrested with pistol at Migori Football Match

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Detectives have arrested a man found in illegal possession of a firearm during a football showdown between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo, in Migori County.

The suspect identified as Godfrey Otieno, aka “Daddy,” allegedly attempted to force his way into the VIP section while the match was underway.

According to a statement, security officers intercepted him, and during the confrontation, he reportedly drew a CZ pistol.

Officers swiftly disarmed and arrested him, recovering a CZ pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. Investigations revealed he had been posing as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces.

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Detectives revealed that the firearm belonged to one Peter Jobando, a civilian firearm holder who also showed up at the scene.

Jobando who claimed he had handed the weapon to Dady, was arrest for allowing an unauthorised person to possess a firearm.

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Both suspects remain in police custody, pending arraignment, while the firearm has been secured as an exhibit in the ongoing investigation.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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