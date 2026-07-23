Kapsabet stadium construction hits 34% as superstructure works accelerate

Construction of the 10,000-seat Kapsabet Stadium in Nandi County is progressing on schedule, with the project reaching approximately 34 per cent completion as superstructure works gather pace.

Beyond delivering a modern sports facility, the flagship Government project is already generating employment, stimulating local businesses and positioning Nandi County to attract athletes, sporting events and sports tourism.

Project Engineer James Omondi said construction, which began on March 3, 2026, is advancing according to schedule, with teams working daily to meet the completion timeline.

“Every morning we are on site early to ensure we keep to schedule and deliver the stadium on time,” Omondi said.

The facility is being developed to host county, regional and national competitions and will feature a 10,000-seat enclosed grandstand, a 14-tier spectator stand, VIP and hospitality facilities, a FIFA-standard football pitch and a 10-lane athletics track befitting Nandi County’s reputation as the “Source of Champions.”

Omondi said the reinforced concrete structure will rise to eight metres and be crowned with a structural steel roof over the main grandstand, creating a modern venue capable of hosting high-profile sporting events.

The project also includes floodlighting infrastructure, internal drainage systems, utility connections, service facilities and a dedicated water supply supported by a 38,000-litre storage reservoir and pumping system. The stadium will be connected to the national electricity grid and backed by a standby generator to ensure uninterrupted operations during major events.

Omondi said stringent engineering and quality assurance measures are being implemented throughout construction, including reinforcement inspections before concrete placement, compressive strength testing, continuous surveying and regular supervision by engineers and project consultants.

The project is already delivering tangible economic benefits to the surrounding community.

According to Omondi, between 250 and 300 workers, most of them drawn from Nandi County, are employed at the site each day. The workforce is expected to increase to about 400 once night shifts are introduced.

“The increased workforce has boosted demand for accommodation, transport and food services, creating new opportunities for local businesses,” he said.

With Nandi County internationally renowned for producing world-class middle- and long-distance runners, Omondi said the stadium will further strengthen the county’s position as a premier destination for athletics.

“This is the Source of Champions. We expect athletes from across Kenya and internationally to come here for training and competitions. The stadium will become a major attraction for sports tourism and talent development,” he said.

In a statement, Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo said investment in modern sports infrastructure is critical to unlocking Kenya’s sporting potential while driving economic growth.

“Sport is an economy, and infrastructure is its foundation. Every modern stadium creates opportunities for talent to thrive, jobs to grow and communities to benefit from sport. We must continue investing in sports infrastructure to maximise returns from Kenya’s immense sporting potential,” Kilimo said.

Once completed, Kapsabet Stadium is expected to provide a world-class venue for athletics, football and other sporting disciplines while reinforcing Nandi County’s position as one of Africa’s leading destinations for elite training, competition and sports tourism.