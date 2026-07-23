Wanyonyi, Arop set for 800m showdown at Zurich Diamond League

World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will renew one of athletics’ fiercest rivalries when he lines up against Canada’s Marco Arop at the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League meeting on August 27.

The pair have history stretching back several seasons, with Wanyonyi typically holding the edge, including a razor-thin win over Arop at the Paris Olympic final and further victories in Lausanne, Monaco, London, and last year’s Diamond League Final in Zurich. Arop has had his moments too, most notably at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where he claimed gold with Wanyonyi settling for silver.

Their 2026 season, however, has been disrupted by an unlikely storyline. American teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus has emerged as the breakout star of the year, beating Arop at the Stockholm Diamond League before edging out Wanyonyi by a hundredth of a second in a thrilling finish at Oslo, with Arop trailing well behind in third. The result marked one of the biggest upsets of the season and put both established rivals on notice.

Since then, Arop has found his form, winning the Paris Diamond League in a world-leading time, a result that currently has him topping the season standings ahead of Lutkenhaus and Wanyonyi. Wanyonyi, meanwhile, is coming off his 2025 World Championship triumph in Tokyo, where he outkicked both Arop and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati to claim his first global 800m title.

The Zurich field promises to be stacked well beyond the headline duo, with Sedjati and France’s Gabriel Tual also expected to feature, rounding out one of the most competitive 800m fields of the year.

With the Diamond League standings still up for grabs heading into the season’s closing stretch, Zurich could prove decisive in determining who finishes on top. Add in pole vault star Mondo Duplantis, chasing another world record and Diamond League title on the same night, and Weltklasse Zurich is shaping up as one of the year’s true standout events ahead of the finale in Brussels.