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Police dismantle narcotics network in Kibra

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse, saying it will intensify intelligence-led crackdowns on illegal drug networks across the country.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Police officers in Nairobi have dealt a major blow to illicit drug networks following a successful intelligence-led operation in the Laini area of Kibra.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), undercover officers from Kibra Police Station conducted a sting operation after acting on actionable intelligence, leading to the arrest of several key suspects linked to the illegal drug trade.

During the operation, officers recovered a significant consignment of assorted narcotics and drug-related items. The haul included syringes and needles, assorted liquid drugs and unidentified tablets, “Moody” tablets, multiple rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang), alcohol swabs, cotton wool, and packets of candles.

The arrested suspects were escorted to Kibra Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

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Police said all confiscated narcotics and related exhibits have been securely stored in the station’s exhibits room as investigations continue.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse, saying it will intensify intelligence-led crackdowns on illegal drug networks across the country.

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NPS also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities through the nearest police station, emergency numbers 999 and 911, or toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

 

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